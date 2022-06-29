Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe saw a shrink before the Order of the Phoenix!

The filming of the 5th part of Harry Potter was not easy for Daniel Radcliffe. The actor even had to consult a psychologist…

The 5ᵉ salvo of the Harry Potter saga has met with great success all over the world. But before filming, Daniel Radcliffe also saw a psychologist… For a very specific reason. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

TF1 makes the buzz with the 5th installment of Harry Potter

This Tuesday, June 28, 2022, TF1 has certainly made people happy ! Indeed, the channel broadcast Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

The fiction was brilliantly carried by Daniel Radcliffe. For many years, the actor played the role of the young wizard ready to do battle with Lord Voldemort!

In search of his origins, he was constantly able to count on a handful of relatives. Especially on Ron Weasley (Ruper Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).

But being propelled as a star has not been easy for Daniel Radcliffe. On a daily basis, the paparazzi are on his heels!

Add to that he also has admirers who spy on his every move. But for the Daily Mirror, the artist admitted that he had already had adventures… With fans!

“I’ve always been very nervous with this groupie thing. I like to appreciate someone before having sex with them. You know, you still talk a bit afterwards, even if it’s just a one-night stand”, he revealed to our colleagues.

If Daniel Radcliffe has now found a balance, he has in the past experienced a terrible descent into hell. Unvarnished, the interpreter of Harry Potter also confided in his addiction to alcohol…

The Order of the Phoenix: Daniel Radcliffe consulted a psychologist

We can say that Daniel Radcliffe has come a long way… To handle the pressure about the filming of Harry Potterthe main interested party thought he had found the miracle solution!

“Since you have a great job, you’re rich, you have no right to be sad or unhappy about all this. And I think that adds pressure”he analyzed in an episode of “Off Camera”.

But also : » The fastest way to forget that you were constantly stared at, it was to get drunk. Et when you’re drunk, you’re like, ‘Oh, people look at me even more but that’s because I’m very drunk, so maybe I should drink more to ignore them even more’.

Fortunately, this difficult period is now behind him! “I have been incredibly lucky to be well surrounded at certain times in my life. I met very important people, some actors, some not, who gave me good advice and cared about me”added Daniel Radcliffe.

The 5th installment of Harry Potter, however, had the merit of marking it. His character affected by the death of Cédric Diggory gradually sinks to the chagrin of his friends… The young Gryffindor suffers from “survivor syndrome”.

To better understand his feelings, Daniel Radcliffe spoke several times with a psychologist to discuss it.

A initiative that will prove him right. Thus, he was able to understand all the anger of his character… But also his guilt about the drama he witnessed. On screen, his interpretation was more than perfect. Well done!