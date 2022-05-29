Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe soon to be replaced in the franchise?

Daniel Radcliffe does not want to reprise his role in Harry Potter at this time. It’s too early for him. Will it need to be replaced?

Right now, the Harry Potter franchise is trying to come back with Fantastic Beasts. And even if the last movie isn’t a hit, there should be one last. If the saga continues will Daniel Radcliffe be replaced in his role?

Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe replaced?

For everyone, Daniel Radcliffe = Harry Potter. So much so that the actor would like sometimes become anonymous again. Impossible for him to walk quietly in the street without being recognized. And we associate it with this character.

Since the end of the saga, the actor has starred in several films. He was trying to get rid of this image. So, for him, for the moment, there is no question of returning to Harry Potter. Even if he is still very attached to this saga which is part of him.

But the actor wants to build himself. This is what he explained in several interviews but also in the episode Homecoming. For now, there should be no sequel to the anthology saga. But rumors are circulating.

Indeed, JK Rowling opened Pandora’s box by writing and publishing the cursed child play. The sequel to Harry Potter we are not going to lie to each other. But the writer promised not to touch the original work and to continue to make films.

So, for the moment, there are no plans at Warner to produce this film. But it might just happen one of these days. We know the machinery of large production companies. And for now, Daniel Radcliffe is not ready.

A sequel to the saga?

For the moment, no continuation is in the program, that one is reassured. But with Fantastic Beasts which are of very average success, we wonder if Warner will not want to come back with a new Harry Potter film.

But for the moment, all the actors are rather against it. And without them, hard to make a sequel. It wouldn’t make sense to the fans. If for the character of Gellert Grindelwald it was simpler to change actorsimpossible for Hermione Ron or Harry!

You know, because of Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard, his role was taken away from him. Finally, it was Mads Mikkelsen who took over this very dark role and embodied it wonderfully. But the actors are not all interchangeable.

And this is the case for the three main actors of Harry Potter. So, for the moment, it will be enough to rewatch the 8 films that have been made. And that’s not bad! Going back to the saga would be a shame, it is so cult.

And then we can follow the adventures of Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the cinema. The two actors play in many movies very different roles. On Rupert Grint’s side, his career is less than for his two friends.

But the actor became a dad not long ago ! And for that, he is the first of his friends! Neither Emma Watson nor Daniel Radcliffe is a parent at the moment.