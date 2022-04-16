Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe tells an adorable anecdote!

Daniel Radcliffe has just made a touching confidence on the set of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

If the adventure Harry Potter has been over for many years, it would seem that the memories of the filming are intact in the memory of Daniel Radcliffe. Thus, the 32-year-old comedian has just told an adorable anecdote of his experience during the Chamber of Secrets. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Daniel Radcliffe upset by filming

Became famous thanks to his interpretation of the character of Harry Potter in the eponymous film series, Daniel Radcliffe is today a recognized actor.

And the least we can say is that since the end of filming, the actor has had a series of projects. More active than ever, he will soon be appearing in Secret of the Lost City.

A feature film by Aaron and Adam Nee in which he will have the chance to give the answer to many movie stars. Among them: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt or Oscar Nuñez.

Sizes of the 7th art. But if Daniel Radcliffe has turned the page Harry Potter, the young man does not forget the extraordinary adventure in which he was able to participate for years.

In a recent interview for Empire, he then confided an anecdote on the set of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

An unforgettable moment, but also and above all hilarious. The reason ? Ken Branagh, aka Gilderoy Lockhart, did not fail to destabilize the youngest with jokes.

” I remember Ken Branagh” first threw the hero at the scar before adding: “Ken was in this one and he was so adorable. He was very mischievous with the younger actors, he tried to make us laugh. »

” There was scenes where we tried not to laugh, and Ken would see it and say ‘I’m going to crack you up’. But it was very, very funny and cute. » MCE TVWe tell more about Harry Potter.

A reunion for the cast of Harry Potter

Lately, the film crew was celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter. A unique opportunity for the actors to find themselves, once again, in front of the camera in order to deliver touching anecdotes of their experience.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Danielle Radcliffe, Tom Felton. All were present to blow out the 20 candles of the series. An appointment that the fans did not miss and which was marked by many revelations.

In particular the fact that the interpreter of Hermione Granger was in love with the one who played Draco Malfoy in his debut. Today, the two actors are still very close.

Bad luck, they will never have had the opportunity to go further in their relationship. To the chagrin of aficionados who were just waiting for that.

Whatever, Harry Potter actors have grown well. Everyone now has new projects. Emma Watson and Danielle Radcliffe follow the filming.

For his part, the one who slipped into Ron’s skin became a dad. And if the trio does not see each other every day, he still tries to stay in touch. Too cute.