Harry Potter: discover the characters of the Disney version saga!

A well-known illustrator on Instagram has decided to offer a nice surprise to his fans. He drew the protagonists of Harry Potter “in the style of” Disney! Check out his remarkable work below:

A brilliant idea

There is no denying it: since the end of the literary saga, and even after the release of his last opus in dark rooms, Harry Potter continue to fascinate. While a short time ago, an artist had made the buzz by offering portraits of the characters thanks to an artificial intelligence, this time, it’s the animation’s turn !

Alexander Pick, originally from Germany, is at the origin of this delightful transposition. On Instagram, you can find him under the handle apicollodraws. Followed by just over 150,000 people, his page is a happy mix of his various creations. The artist’s penchant for animation is more than evident, as is his affection for the world created by JK Rowling. This is why the illustrator decided to embark on a colossal missionnamely to represent the characters of Harry Potter… but in a Disney version! The young man has thus transposed around sixty protagonists from the novels. Below you can find out a sample of his work. It should be noted that, for each drawing, the artist makes it a point of honor to anchor the character in a film which, according to him, corresponds to both his physique and his personality.

When Harry Potter meets Disney

©apicollidraws

For Harry Potter, the artist was inspired by the protagonist ofAtlantis, the lost empire, namely Milo Thatch. The little bespectacled wizard is represented in a relatively adult form, equipped with his wand and a scarf in the colors of his house. On his arm, we find Hedwighis faithful – and late – companion.

©apicollidraws

Severus Snape, ambivalent potions professor and true anti-hero of the magical universe by JK Rowling, merges with Frollo, the villain of the feature film The Hunchback of Notre Dame. His unforgettable patronus similar to that of Harry’s mother is present at his side, reminiscent of his creed, “Always”.

©apicollidraws

On the side of Hermione Granger, Alexander Pick chose an animated film heavy with meaning, namely The beauty and the Beast. As a reminder, Emma Watson, who lends her features to the brilliant young witch, played the role of Belle in a live action film released in 2017. Her cat, the turbulent Crookshanks, is inspired by Lucifer, from of the history of Cinderella.

©apicollidraws

Ron Weasley’s artwork, perpetual helper and best friend of Harry, is taken from the famous Hercules. You will be able to admire the common traits with the hero of antiquity with his now red hair. Scabbers – aka Wormtail -, his pet rat, is also in the game.

©apicollidraws

Draco Malfoy, enemy of the main trio and figurehead of Slytherin houseappears in the gloomy features of Jim Hawkins, a character from the film Treasure Planet.

©apicollidraws

Albus Dumbledore and his phoenix Fawkes merged with Merlin the Wizard and Iago (Aladdin)!

©apicollidraws

In the Weasley family, we ask for the sister! Brave Ginny takes on the features of Anna, the heroine of Snow Queen.

©apicollidraws

The twins Fred and George, meanwhile, look like two drops of water to the eternal child that is Peter Pan !

©apicollidraws

Finally, the couple formed by Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour appears with presence in a drawing bringing them closer to Aurore (The Sleeping Beauty) and John (Pocahontas II).

So what do you think of Alexander Pick’s work on the characters of Harry Potter ? What is your favorite visual ? To discover the various creations of the artist, do not hesitate to take a portkey to land on his Instagram page!