Entertainment

‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson admits there were days when she ‘just panicked’

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

When Emma Watson was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, he had no idea what he was getting himself into. Like millions of other children, he had fallen in love with the young witch in the pages of the books of the same name. She felt deeply connected to Hermione, so she knew exactly what role she was going to cast herself in when she got the chance to audition for the movies.

Emma Watson’s life changed after joining the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

Ultimately, Watson landed the coveted role and her life changed overnight. Shortly after the press revealed that she had landed the part, she had to move into a hotel to avoid the paparazzi. But that was just a small taste of the fame that Watson would receive. Though initially only signed on to act in two films, he would spend a decade of her life filming and promoting all eight. Harry Potter films.

Source link

Photo of James James31 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What to watch today on TV? Monday, April 25, 2022 | Television

7 mins ago

What is gender dysphoria that Shiloh may have? The psychological condition of Angelina Jolie’s daughter that makes her dress as a boy | People | Entertainment

19 mins ago

She makes a splash for her baby shower in the arms of A$ap Rocky

21 mins ago

Lenny Kravitz in Mexico! They capture the musician walking through the streets of CDMX | PHOTOS

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button