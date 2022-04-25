‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson admits there were days when she ‘just panicked’

When Emma Watson was cast as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies, he had no idea what he was getting himself into. Like millions of other children, he had fallen in love with the young witch in the pages of the books of the same name. She felt deeply connected to Hermione, so she knew exactly what role she was going to cast herself in when she got the chance to audition for the movies.

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson’s life changed after joining the cast of ‘Harry Potter’

Ultimately, Watson landed the coveted role and her life changed overnight. Shortly after the press revealed that she had landed the part, she had to move into a hotel to avoid the paparazzi. But that was just a small taste of the fame that Watson would receive. Though initially only signed on to act in two films, he would spend a decade of her life filming and promoting all eight. Harry Potter films.

Playing Hermione Granger sometimes caused the ‘Little Women’ actress to panic

Of course, there were challenges to Watson playing Hermione for so long. The time commitment was difficult for the shining ring actor to join. Because Harry Potter intense filming schedule, Watson had to put some of her other interests (such as education) on hold. But the subject matter of movies was also a challenge for Watson at times. Particularly in later films, she had to lean on director David Yates when she felt overwhelmed by what was being asked of her.

“He’s very calm, which is great for me, because there are days where I panicked,” Watson shared of Yates while speaking with JoBlo. “I really mean… ‘David, I don’t know how to do this!’ I didn’t know how to act… I’ve never been tortured before, I have no idea how to do it. I have no idea what it feels like to see your friend bleeding to death in your arms. There were some really hard things to do, like what it’s like to erase your memories of your parents and walk out the door.”

How David Yates helped Watson overcome some of his fear

Fortunately, Watson was able to overcome his panic by maintaining a constant dialogue with the director. She was given the time and space to explore what her character was going through. Additionally, Yates’ calm demeanor helped put Watson at ease. This came in handy when she felt overwhelmed by what was expected of her.

“I think for me, I have a pretty academic, I guess heady approach to the way I act, and we just talked about what it meant, what does it mean to her?” Watson shared. “How does she relate to her past? What does she think about this? Having time to get very clear in my head what exactly it all was allowed me to give a very good performance. She is very patient, which is very nice. I never felt rushed so that was nice. It’s very good like that, it’s very tender.”

Clearly, playing Hermione wasn’t always easy for Watson. how many Harry Potter fans will agree that the actor was able to pull off the role despite the challenges.

