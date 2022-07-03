Harry Potter: Emma Watson agrees to return on one condition!

Emma Watson is ready to play again in the Harry Potter saga. But on one condition that is not to everyone’s taste!

Will Emma Watson return to Harry Potter? The actress has announced that she will reprise the role of Hermione Granger on one condition. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A new part of Harry Potter possible?

He brought her fame, and yet, Emma Watson no longer intends to play the role of Hermione Granger at any condition. The little witch is a thing of the past for the actress who is pursuing a fine career today.

But let the fans be reassured, the actress has not said her last word. Indeed, the one who recently condemned the words of JK Rowling would be up for a new adventure. But on one condition.

If a ninth installment in the saga were to see the light of day, the actress wants to dismiss JK Rowling from the project. Indeed, the author of Harry Potter is currently at the center of a growing controversy. She is accused of having made transphobic remarks.

“I’m sure we had to have a word for these people. Someone help me. Fire? Woman? Feemm? », recently dared to declare the successful novelist. It was enough for Emma Watson to condemn these words immediately.

Indeed, the young woman is an activist committed to the fight for the rights of women and LGBTQIA + people. It is therefore impossible for her to support the words of JK Rowling.

This is why she does not want the novelist to invite herself into any film project. Will we see Emma Watson reprise her role as Hermione? alongside Daniel Radcliffe? Nothing is less sure…

For its part, the Warner Bros which produces the saga is ringing another story. Production continues to support JK Rowling for the time being.

Through a statement, Warner made known its position on the case. “Warner Bros. enjoyed living a creative, productive partnership and fulfilling with JK Rowling (…)can we read.

Emma Watson is also controversial?

“We are proud to be the studio that brings his visions to life, to his stories now, and for decades to come”the statement said.

The indignant reaction of Emma Watson for her part was supported by many. But some fans don’t quite agree with his hardline stance.

” I would never spit on Emma Watson, (…) his fights are relevant. But Harry Potter, whatever one thinks of it, remains the work, the story, the universe of JK Rowling, it’s hers. Without it all this is nothing. can we read on Twitter.

” Emma Watson, career in freefall, but who imposes conditions if next Harry Potter there is. Except that JK Rowling still has control over the rights and without her consent…”laughs another Internet user.

This is not the first time that the 32-year-old actress has tackled the author of Harry Potter. A few months ago, Emma Watson had already clashed JK Rowling for another reason.

The two women are therefore not really on good terms. It is therefore very difficult to imagine that a new collaboration on a Harry Potter project could see the light of day. Remember that JK Rowling is also the screenwriter of the saga.