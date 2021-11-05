Harry Potter: Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe “lost focus” on set, here’s why

According to Chris Columbus, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe were constantly losing focus on the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint made their debut in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first film adaptation of the beloved series. During a recent interview, the director of the first film revealed that filming took longer than expected because the young stars were constantly losing focus on set.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in a scene from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

In 2001, the film based on the books by JK Rowling hit theaters around the world and audiences immediately fell in love with the film that tells the story of an orphaned boy enrolling in a school of wizardry.

Director Chris Columbus recently said in a Variety interview that his first set experience with child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not at all. “magical“as everyone likes to think:”In the first film the three protagonists did not have much experience and consequently were not very professional. ”

Rupert Grint, JK Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson at the London premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

“That’s why that film is full of cuts. For the first three months I could only shoot short close-ups of one of the actors, Emma and Daniel quickly lost focus“explained Columbus.”For the first two weeks the kids were so excited to be a part of the Harry Potter movie that they practically did nothing but smile at the cameras. I couldn’t stop them smiling … it was a real lesson for me as a director“.