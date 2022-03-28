‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘Can’t Compete’ With Rupert Grint’s First Big Buy

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe won something of a lottery when they were cast in the Harry Potter films. The young actors beat out thousands of hopeful kids vying for the lead roles in the film franchise. Although the trio initially only signed on for the first two films, they would go on to star in eight films. Their participation in the franchise would give them worldwide recognition and enviable net worth.

Cast of ‘Harry Potter’: Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Matthew Lewis | Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Emma Watson didn’t know how much her net worth had grown thanks to the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

The three actors earned tens of millions of dollars for their participation in the Harry Potter films. But despite the wealth they amassed, their parents did their best to keep them grounded. In fact, Watson didn’t realize how rich he had become for quite some time. His allowance for years was $75 a week, so he had no idea he had millions. When she found out, she was quite taken aback.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/BCNdgu7kbJo?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Didn’t Hang Out When They Weren’t Filming ‘Harry Potter’

“By the third or fourth movie, the money was starting to get serious,” Watson told British Vogue in an interview. “I had no idea. I felt sick, very emotional.” Eventually, however, Watson was able to come to terms with the money she earned from the Harry Potter films. He even splurged on some items. But Beauty and the Beast The actor admitted that he couldn’t compete with what his co-star, Grint, bought for himself with some of the money from the movies.

Rupert Grint bought an ice cream truck with some of his movie money

“I can’t compete with this,” Watson shared while on Late night with Conan O’Brien. “Rupert bought an ice cream truck. I’m not even kidding. In fact, he told me, he was just being pretty serious, he said, ‘If I hadn’t become an actor, I would have seriously considered being an ice cream man.’ I was like, ‘He’s fine, great, good.’ So it’s like he fulfills both dreams, you know? It’s not just like he bought the truck to drive, like to show it off. In fact, he has all the ice cream. Everything like the chocolate drops and everything. It’s amazing.”

Watson Reveals His First Big Splurge With His ‘Harry Potter’ Money

Watson might have felt he couldn’t compete with her Harry Potter co-star, but what were your big purchases? It turns out that Watson took a more practical approach than Grint. In a conversation with Interview magazine, he recalled his first big splurge.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/vcCBRpIfYnk?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Which Director Wanted to ‘Kill’ Emma Watson?

“I bought myself a laptop”, the Harry Potter Star shared when asked what her first big purchase was. “I took my dad to Tuscany. My dad works really hard, so I called his secretary and asked when he was free, and I booked a vacation for us. What other thing? Oh, I bought a car.

While Watson certainly had the money to buy a flashy car, he made a sensible choice and bought a Toyota Prius. And while his vehicle of choice may not be as cool as Grint’s, at least the Harry Potter alum cares about his carbon footprint.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: How Much Money Did All 8 Movies Make?