Harry Potter: Emma Watson comes out of retirement and reveals her new project!

Notice to Harry Potter fans. Actress Emma Watson is about to make her big comeback through a new project.

This is good news for fans ofHarry Potter. The actress, Emma Watson set to return in force with a brand new project. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

A star actressHarry Potter

fans ofHarry Potter know Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. And for good reason, it was his first role that made the general public known. And this, whileshe was barely 10 years old.

The young woman quickly knew what she wanted to do with her life. Namely, playing Hermione Granger. So, for years, the actress was equated with the saga.

It must be recognized that playing for 10 years in a saga is not nothing. So much so that, when the latter ended, the young woman got a bit lost.

And it is the case to say it because, Emma Watson resumed her habits once the show ofHarry Potter ended. Moreover, it is almost certain that the young woman could have continued to play the witch for years.

But since the movies Harry Potter are finished, each actor took their own path. Daniel Radcliffe meanwhile, continued in the cinema. Just like his former sidekick Emma Watson.

Moreover, the latter has been talking about her again in recent days. And for good reason, the former heroine has a new super rich darling. But that’s not the only news.

Indeed, according to some sources, Emma Watson would have some great news to come. MCE TV tells you more!

Emma Watson reveals her new project

No one can say otherwise, Emma Watson is an emblematic figure of the saga Harry Potter. So, it is only natural that she agreed to come back at each pane.

But, more than 10 years after the last installment, water has flowed under the bridges. Indeed, some actors have stopped the cinema while others followed up with other roles.

This is the case, for example, of Emma Watson. Indeed, the young woman starred in 2019 in Greta Gerwig’s film, The Daughters of Doctor March.

Since that year the actress was more than discreet. And it’s nothing to say. No media was talking about her. Much to the chagrin of his fans and followers ofHarry Potter.

But, a few days ago, the star actress of the saga came back to the fore with good news. And it’s nothing to tell me!

Thus, the brand Prada invited Emma Watson to become a muse of her new perfume. A product called Prada Paradox. A golden opportunity for the actress.

And for good reason, it is a great way to show off your directing skills. Since her earliest childhood, she has always wanted to try it. So, now is the time.

It remains to be seen whether this project with Prada will allow Emma Watson to get known as a director. Which would be a daydream for her.