Harry Potter: Emma Watson didn’t know that Radcliffe had been an alcoholic!

A few years ago, Daniel Radcliffe told his fans a big secret about his life. He explained that because of Harry Potter, he had abused the drink. At the time, Emma Watson had no idea what was happening.

A difficult time for Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

In 2012, Daniel Radcliffe gave an interview to Heat magazine. He had shared his addiction problems, especially for alcoholwhich came during his Harry Potter career.

The actor said: “I have a very addictive personality. It was a problem. People who have such problems are very good at hiding them. It was horrible. I don’t want to go into details.” .

“But I drank a lot. And it was daily. I mean every night. I can honestly say that I never drank at work, on the set of the saga (note: Harry Potter) “ .

The one who did, had all the same underlined: “I went to work still tipsy. But I never drank alcohol there. I can tell you a lot of scenes where I am completely absent and my gaze is blank” .

In another interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Records, Daniel Radcliffe also explained why he had decided to turn to alcohol at the time of Harry Potter.

“A lot of binge drinking happened towards the end of Potter and a bit after the end it was a bit of a panic, not knowing what to do next. I didn’t feel comfortable enough with who I was to stay sober.” .

Emma Watson was unaware of Daniel Radcliffe’s discomfort

Daniel Radcliffe also confessed: “It was one of the first times I felt like I was famous in my life. If I went out and got drunk, I would suddenly be aware that there was interest in it” .

Before adding: “Because it wasn’t just a drunk guy. It’s like, ‘Harry Potter gets drunk in the bar’. And it carries its own kind of interest in people” . For her part, Emma Watson had no idea what was happening.

At the time, the actress then confessed that she totally unaware that his friend was an alcoholic. She said on Late Night with David Letterman: “To be honest, it’s really not something I really knew” .

The one who played Hermione Granger in Harry Potter also added: “But as far as I know, he never took a sick day. He was like the most professional guy. And the most amazing of all time” .

One thing is certain, Daniel Radcliffe therefore lived through a rather difficult period shortly before the end of the saga. And this, like many actors. At the end of the films, several also tried to get out of their character.

Some actors are still struggling to imagine a possible return to the set of another Harry Potter film. This is particularly the case of Daniel Radcliffe. He recently confessed.

