Harry Potter: Emma Watson dubbed by a famous French actress!

Our colleagues here have just revealed who had doubled Emma Watson in Harry Potter throughout the saga.

From 2001 to 2015, Harry Potter fans were able to follow the adventures of the sorcerer’s apprentice. The opportunity for some to “build ties” with the actors of the series like Emma Watson, Rupert Grint or Daniel Radcliff. But also with those who doubled the characters of the saga.

The Manners of Emma Watson

Because yes, during all these years, the fans were attached to the voices of the actors. Or rather, to those who overtook them. And as you will realize, the one who doubled Hermione Granger is not unknown, far from it.

On the other hand, not sure that this one was aware of the mania of Emma Watson on the set of Harry Potter. In fact, if you didn’t know, the actress had a habit that ruined many scenes throughout these years.

But what is it? In an interview granted several months ago, the young woman swayed what everyone wanted to know. His bad habit was to whisper scene dialogue. Even when it wasn’t his.

“It caused problems on set. I screwed up several takes because of that. Chris (Columbus, the director) had to step in” . Said the actress at first. Before remembering a few moments.

“’Cut! Emma, ​​you start over. You’re mumbling Dan’s lines. But I couldn’t help it. I was so useless. I loved books and I wanted to do my best, but in fact, I was doing too much! » .

In the end, the filming of Harry Potter was able to take place without incident. And even if the one who fell in love with Tom Felton had a nasty habit of ruining scenes. But who can blame her for being too perfect?

The French voice of Emma Watson in Harry Potter

Today, the actress should not continue the adventure in the event that a spin-off is born. It must be said that she is far too busy enjoying her new darling. A man who fills her with happiness and who would be very rich.

Indeed, according to information from the Daily Mail, the actress of Harry Potter would be in a relationship with the son of a rich businessman. Money or not, there is no doubt that Emma Watson chose him for his beauty and humor. At least we hope so.

She didn’t talk about it though. on the occasion of the anniversary episode of the saga broadcast last year. An episode in which the key players were able to meet and reminisce about past moments. But also a special moment for the voice actors.

Because yes, the latter took on their role again on the occasion of this special episode. The opportunity for the fans to hear Manon Azem again. The one who doubles Emma Watson in Harry Potter as it is known Here.