Harry Potter: Emma Watson friendzone Tom Felton with his statement!

Harry Potter star Emma Watson makes an adorable declaration of friendship to her sidekick Tom Felton! We give you more details.

Friend zone alert! The famous actress of Harry Potter, Emma Watson makes a declaration of friendship to his friend Tom Felton.

Harry Potter: These Actors Are Just Friends

Harry Potter fans will be disappointed! Especially those who hoped to see one day Emma Watson on the arm of Tom Felton. In effect, this is not about to happen.

The famous actress has just made a nice declaration of friendship to her sidekick. Enough to friendzone it with class and return it to its friend zone.

You should know that since the existence of the Harry Potter saga, the relationships that Emma Watson can have with the other members of the cast fascinate. Fans first thought that the interpreter of Hermione was going to live a story with the hero or Ron Weasley.

But very soon, they also hoped to see her with Draco. That’s when born the fantasized couple “dramione”. Which is none other than a contraction of Draco and Hermione.

Fans’ hopes were high when the young actress confessed during the reunion episode that she had feelings for Tom Felton. Indeed, Emma Watson confessed that she fell in love with her teammate on the set of the saga. What to relaunch rumors of a possible relationship!

But the actress has just put an end to all our hopes by friendzoning the actor. You should know that the latter is about to reveal his memoirs. Besides, the pretty actress wrote her preface.

“I’m even more lucky to have you as a friend”

Actress Emma Watson therefore wrote the preface to the memoirs of the actor from Harry Potter. Moreover, the young woman returns to the times when she was asked if she had had a history with him.

” Do you know that person in your life who makes you feel like you’re seen? This person who is somehow the witness of everything that happens? That person who knows – really – what’s happening to you and what you’re going through without anything needing to be said? For me, that person is Tom Felton” begins the young actress.

” For over 20 years now, we’ve loved each other in a special way and I’ve lost count of the times people have said to me, ‘You must have had sex while drunk once’, ‘You must have kissed’ . But what we have is much deeper than that. » she writes.

“We are kindred spirits and have always supported each other. I know we always will. And it makes me emotional to think about it” adds the young actress.

Before concluding: ” The world is lucky to have you, but I’m even luckier to have you as a friend. “. An adorable statement that the young woman has also published on her Instagam account.

She did not fail to crack her fans who liked the post en masse. Indeed, the publication of the actress of Harry Potter garnered closer to 4,000 likes. As for the couple rumors, we now know that they are not at all true, since she would already have another darling. Case closed.