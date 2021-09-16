Harry Potter, Emma Watson how much did she earn? Incredible figures

Emma Watson she is among the most popular British actresses. The young 30-year-old made her big screen debut at just 9 years old in the role of Hermione Granger in the famous film saga of Harry Potter. It was the eight films that gave her the success she still enjoys today. And although her career has progressed over time, we still all remember her as Harry Potter’s best friend. But have you ever wondered how much did the young actress earn in the role of Hermione? Well, finally her salaries have been revealed and we can say that Watson, thanks to the film saga, has managed to put on a good heritage. Let’s see what the figures are.

Here is Emma Watson’s salary in Harry Potter

The saga of Harry Potter it represented a springboard for the young protagonists who took part in it, including Emma Watson. The actress, who at the time was only 9 years old, immediately took the opportunity to enrich her resume, but in the meantime she also managed to build a good fortune. Indeed, his salaries ranged from $ 15 to $ 20 million a year.

Still, the girl until the age of 17 he never knew he had a millionaire fortune, as her savings were managed by her parents, who gave her pocket money of $ 75 a week. In fact, only when she came of age did her father reveal to her what her bank account was. A wonderful surprise for Watson who never expected such high figures for her role.

Obviously, over the years the British actress’s career has progressed and thanks to her performances today she can boast an incredible heritage. Just think that in the live-action de The beauty and the Beast Emma Watson for her starring role received a whopping $ 15 million upfront, in addition to his final compensation. According to the magazine Forbes, moreover, the actress only in 2017 managed to cash out 14 million dollars. In short, it seems that for the protagonist of Harry Potter money has never been a problem.