Harry Potter, Emma Watson in the storm for a pro-Palestine post: fans defend her

These are not particularly quiet days for Emma Watson: the star of Harry Potter it came under attack last week over a pro-Palestinian rights post (a photo of a pro-Palestine demonstration that reads “Solidarity is a duty”) interpreted by many as an indication of anti-Semitism.

The accusations, which are coupled with those directed at JK Rowling for the representation of the Goblins in Harry Potter, are therefore rained numerous in the comments to the photo of the Hermione Granger star, which however saw colleagues and fans immediately rush to her support.

“We join Emma Watson in affirming that ‘Solidarity is a duty’, including that for Palestinian citizens who struggle to have their rights recognized by the international community“reads a letter from Artists for Palestine UK, a movement which includes names such as Viggo Mortensen, Mark Ruffalo, Charles Dance and Miriam Margolyes.

“Yes, attacking Emma Watson, one of the most beloved stars of her generation, trying to paint her as an anti-Semite to silence her … It was not a smart move.“,”Like sand simply recognizing the Palestinian rights and the right to exist of the State of Palestine made it anti-Semitic. Emma Watson will find quite a bit of support, while Israel will find itself on its own“,”Emma Watson is branded an anti-Semite for simply recognizing the rights of Palestinians. TO JK Rowling nothing is said for continually exploiting stereotypes about Jews, just because they support Israel“are some of the comments that can be read on Twitter in these hours.

A storm that, therefore, does not seem destined to affect in any way the love that fans all over the world have always shown to feel towards Emma Watson. Speaking of Hermione, meanwhile: Watson was recently confused with Emma Roberts by the producers of the Harry Potter reunion.