‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘left home’ at age 10

James 19 mins ago Entertainment

Emma Watson learned to be responsible for herself at a very young age. She went from being a normal girl to being a working actress almost overnight. Watson was only 9 years old when she was cast in the Harry Potter movies that would change his life. For the next 10 years, she would spend her time filming the biggest blockbusters. In addition, she would travel around the world to promote the films.

Because she was underage during the first Harry Potter movies, many people might assume that Watson had a parent or guardian present during filming. However, that was not the case at all. Time the shining ring The actor had adults on set who were hired to take care of her (and all the child actors), they had no relationship with her. Fortunately, Watson was mature for her age and she had the means to take care of herself.

