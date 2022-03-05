‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘left home’ at age 10

Emma Watson learned to be responsible for herself at a very young age. She went from being a normal girl to being a working actress almost overnight. Watson was only 9 years old when she was cast in the Harry Potter movies that would change his life. For the next 10 years, she would spend her time filming the biggest blockbusters. In addition, she would travel around the world to promote the films.

Because she was underage during the first Harry Potter movies, many people might assume that Watson had a parent or guardian present during filming. However, that was not the case at all. Time the shining ring The actor had adults on set who were hired to take care of her (and all the child actors), they had no relationship with her. Fortunately, Watson was mature for her age and she had the means to take care of herself.

‘Harry Potter’ cast members Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint | Warner Bros./Newsmakers

Emma Waston left home very young because of ‘Harry Potter’

“I left home when I was 10 years old,” Watson shared in an interview with GQ UK reflecting on his Harry Potter experience. “We were gone for two months, we traveled all over England; we went to Newcastle and Durham and Scotland, everywhere. He was traveling; I was away from home. My parents did not accompany me. I think that was a key difference between Dan and me. [Radcliffe] and Rupert [Grint]. I didn’t have my parents with me; He didn’t have a family member.”

But why didn’t Watson’s parents accompany her, especially considering her young age? While supporting her daughter’s dreams, they were also pursuing their own. Accompaniment The perks of Being a Wallflower star along it Harry Potter trip would have stopped their career paths. Also, they had to consider Watson’s brother, who was two years younger.

The actress of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ explains why her parents did not accompany her

“My parents worked full time and they didn’t want to do that, which I respect,” he said. Harry Potter explained the star. “They are both really motivated in their careers and as [they] they are divorced, if my mother had gone on a trip with me, she would not have been there for my brother. It wasn’t really a possibility. This is a long-winded way of saying that she was responsible for myself, and being responsible for myself, I knew I was my own backup.”

Watson and her ‘Harry Potter’ character, Hermione Granger, are very responsible

While leaving home at age 10 is certainly unusual, Watson seemed to have done quite well. Despite having more freedom than most children, her independence actually made her more responsible. It seems that her penchant for following the rules is as strong as her Harry Potter character, Hermione Granger.

