Harry Potter: Emma Watson pays heartbreaking tribute to Robbie Coltrane!

After learning of the death of Robbie Coltrane alias Hagrid in Harry Potter, Emma Watson did not hesitate to pay him a heartbreaking tribute!

This is terrible news that was announced this Friday, October 14. After several years of battling the disease, Robbie Coltrane aka Hagrid in Harry Potter has Emma Watson and other leading actors paid tribute to him.

Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72

This weekend, Harry Potter fans learned of the death of Robbie Coltrane. The one who had been fighting the disease for two years finally died in a hospital near his home.

Since this terrible announcement, fans and actors pay tribute to the one who has for years. At first, it was Emma Watson who spoke on her social networks.

Shortly after news of her death was announced, the Harry Potter actress shared a heartbreaking message. In Story of her Instagram account, she wrote: “Rest In Peace Robbie Coltrane” .

Before adding: “Robbie is funniest uncle i’ve ever had. Most importantly, he was deeply caring and full of compassion for me as a child and as an adult.” .

Emma Watson (Harry Potter) also revealed: “His talent was immense. And it seemed logical that he played a giant. He could fill any space with her brilliance” .

“Robbie, if I can be as kind as you were to me on set, I promise to do it on your behalf and in your memory too.” Know how much I adore and admire you too” .

Harry Potter actors pay tribute to the actor

Finally, Emma Watson (Harry Potter) then concluded: “I will miss your kindness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. You were that for us. There is no better Hagrid. You gave me joy being Hermione” .

For his part, Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) also confided, in a press release: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met. And he us always made people laugh on set” .

“I carry with me those memories of him cheering us up on the set of Prisoner of Azkaban. When we had to hide for hours in Hagrid’s house because of torrential rain” .

Before adding: “He told us stories. And made us jokes to comfort us. I am incredibly lucky to have met him and very saddened by his passing. It was a amazing actor and a lovely man” .

Tom Felton aka Draco in Harry Potter, also paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane on his Instagram account. He wrote : “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was the nighttime shooting of the first film in the Forbidden Forest” .

“I was 12 years old. Robbie took care of everyone around him. Effortlessly. And also made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more in real life” .