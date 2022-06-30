Harry Potter: Emma Watson ready to play Hermione again? She would have a shocking condition to sign

Emma Watson has never hidden it, she has always seen JK Rowling as a model. Thanks to its stories and its characters – including Hermione, imagined for the literary saga Harry Potter, the author has long been one of the sources of inspiration for the actress during her apprenticeship. Unfortunately, as we know, love stories usually end badly and this one doesn’t seem to be an exception.

JK Rowling and Emma Watson, a broken relationship?

For several years now, JK Rowling has regularly found herself at the center of various controversies related to her point of view and her statements on the subject of gender. If the mother of the young wizard reveals to be the first to support the LGBTQ + community and therefore, transgender people, she has difficulty in admitting the “disappearance” of the word “woman”.

Very marked by her own personal experiences (she has notably been the victim of domestic violence in the past), JK Rowling does not feel comfortable with the fact that the condition of being a woman is made meaningless. by allowing everyone to see themselves in this way. For example, she is not in favor of the fact that a person born a man who defines himself as a woman can share the same toilet as her. According to her, it would be a place that can be seen as a refuge for some and she fears that potential attackers will take the opportunity to invite themselves to such places.

A point of view that Emma Watson does not at all share who, even if she has never publicly and personally attacked JK Rowling, has never hesitated to recall the importance of offering everyone the same rights and to be attentive, open-minded and compassionate towards those affected within the LGBTQ+ community. A state of mind shared by Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) and Rupert Grint (Ron), other important supporters of the movement, and which would have pushed the actress to completely sever her ties with the author.

The actress ready to no longer work with the author

According to the rumor of the moment, Emma Watson – who was particularly moved when reuniting with her former comrades at the start of the year during the show Harry Potter – Return to Hogwarts, would now be open to the idea of ​​reprising her role as Hermione for a new film. The twist? If this project could logically be attached to the adaptation of the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, she would nevertheless have ONE condition for this dream of millions of fans to come true. According to some sources in Hollywood, Emma Watson would only reprise her role if JK Rowling is not part of such a project. The actress is said to be so angry and disappointed with her ex-mentor that she no longer wants to work with her.

So, info or intox? Hard to say. If the situation would not be surprising because of its values, it is still important to remember that the sources in question are in no way very serious and that’no official statement on this has yet been made. Likewise, given Rowling’s past importance in her life (she still cited her in the meeting Harry Potter last January), we imagine that the interpreter of Hermione will have at least a discussion with her before making any decision. However, nothing has ever filtered on this subject.

Finally, be aware that such an ultimatum, if confirmed, could have no value. On the contrary, Warner Bros – aware of not being able to do anything without the agreement of JK Rowling, would always be ready to work with the author on new projects, even if it means exploring the magical universe without the main trio.