Harry Potter: Emma Watson ready to return to the saga on one condition

Harry Potter is one of the most beloved sagas around the world. The actors also have a great attachment to the characters who made them known to the general public. Emma Watson, for example, would have mentioned the possibility of returning to the role of Hermione Granger.

Emma Watson back as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter?

But if, at 32, the British actress has already wondered if she could resume her role of Hermione, there are some conditions imposed. According to sources collected by Ewwfeed, Emma Watson would have told those around her that she would be ready to play the famous witch again, but only if JK Rowling is not involved in the project.

It remains to be seen if the Warner studios are really ready to part with the author of the famous novels to launch a new Harry Potter project with the actors of the original saga. Indeed, as a designer, JK Rowling actively participates in the development of Wizarding World. For the production of the saga Fantastic Beastsfor example, the author ofHarry Potter is a screenwriter and therefore has control over the development of the universe that she developed more than twenty years ago.

Emma Watson condemns JK Rowling’s transphobic remarks

The rumors about Emma Watson’s terms on her possible return as Hermione echo statements she’s had in the past about JK Rowling. When the author had made transphobic remarks on social networks, the British actress had denounced her words and supported transgender people.

In March 2022, Emma Watson had once again confirmed her support for the transgender people at the BAFTA Awards in London, UK. Rebel Wilson introduced award-winning Emma Watson, saying: “This is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she’s a witch.” To which the Harry Potter actress replied, “I’m here for ALL the witches by the way.”