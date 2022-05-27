Harry Potter: Emma Watson terrified her parents with her determination!

The role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter could it be embodied other than by Emma Watson. The actress was convinced not!

As a child, Emma Watson knew that she would one day play Hermione Granger in Harry Potter. But this iron will also quite frightened his own parents! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Harry Potter: Emma Watson wanted the role at all costs

Emma Watson’s career got off to a flying start. The eternal Hermione Granger from Harry Potter, it’s her. And it could not be otherwise in the mind of the young actress.

This role, Emma Watson wanted it very strongly. And she was convinced from the start that he would be made for her. But before landing this one, the young woman had to go through a casting like everyone else.

And everything at that moment could have changed. What if it hadn’t been picked up? This was feared by her parents who were very afraid to see how motivated their daughter was.

“Of course, it terrified them. There were literally thousands of girls auditioning. My parents were very scared of what I would do if I didn’t get the part.”recently explained the actress of Harry Potter to Interview Magazine.

The 32-year-old actress continues: “They were trying to bring me back to reality, but I absolutely didn’t want to hear it. I was going to get this role”.

But for the young Emma Watson, there was no question of giving up. From the start, she knew she would get the role that made her a star.

“I know it sounds crazy, said like that, but since that first audition, I always knew”she explains again. “At the beginning, they were casting the other characters as well. But I always knew I was there for Hermione.

No social networks for his future children!

The Circle actress adds: “It always came naturally to me. Maybe because I looked a lot like him back then. » The rest, we know it!

After being more than convincing during the various castings, Emma Watson obtained the role of Hermione, the young heroine of Harry Potter.

A role which therefore occupied a large part of his youth, to the point of leave her a bit lost at the end of the saga. But since then, it has finally found its way! And she became one of the most prominent actresses of her generation.

But it is not sure on the other hand that if one day Emma Watson has children, she will want to see them take the same career as her. This is, to tell the truth, not very favorable. Just as it is for the use of social networks.

“Many children of this generation see their entire lives exposed to the public before they have even been able to express their desires. I think it should always be a choice”admits this one in the columns of Interview Magazine.

The sidekick of Daniel Radcliff who dreams of an anonymous life, has some principles in education. ” Used in the wrong way, social media can become incredibly dangerous”, adds the actress. You can’t fault him on that!