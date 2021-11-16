Harry Potter, Emma Watson thanks fans and makes an appointment on HBO Max for the reunion

Twenty years ago Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone kicked off the franchise based on the books by JK Rowling and today the confirmation of the Harry Potter reunion for HBO Max has arrived. There will also be the golden trio consisting of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson and the latter has commented the news on social media.

Watson posted an emotional message to fans, along with some photos from the era, telling himself proud of her work in Harry Potter.



“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a reporter once said that it was annoying the number of times during an interview. in which I said how lucky I was and I started counting … BUT I KNEW IT !!! And I still know. Thanks to the fans who continued to show their support even after the closing of the last chapter. The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place. “

The actress continued: “This retrospective is a tribute to all whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon, the talented cast and crew who have poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary series of films to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the wizarding world alive 20 years later. Happy 20th anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, which will be streamed on New Year’s Day, January 1st, on HBO Max. There is a lot to wait for. “

Also director Chris Columbus will be in attendance during the special, he recently revealed the existence of a three-hour Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone director’s cut that fans would love to see. Are you excited for this reunion? Let us know in the comments!