Harry Potter: Emma Watson thanks fans for making the fandom “inclusive and loving”

Emma Watson, on the occasion of the upcoming cast reunion of the film, thanked Harry Potter fans for their battles to achieve social justice within the fandom.

Emma Watson, through a post published on his Instagram profile on Wednesday 17 November, he reflected on his career, thanking the fans for making the franchise fandom a place “loving and inclusive“, while Harry Potter celebrates two decades since its release in theaters.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time“Watson made her debut.”I think a reporter once said that it was irritating the number of times I stressed in an interview that I feel very lucky. I knew very well I was and I still know. ”

“Thanks to the fans who continued to show their support even after the closing of the last chapter. The magic of the world of cinema wouldn’t exist without you and thank you for fighting to make fandom such an inclusive and loving place.“continued the star.

“This retrospective is a tribute to all those whose lives have been touched by this cultural phenomenon, to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the wizarding world alive after 20 years. Happy 20th anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, as it will be streamed on New Year’s Day, January 1st, on HBO Max.. “Concluded Emma Watson.