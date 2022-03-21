‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson thought it was ‘pretty horrible’ to see herself in the first film

Emma Watson’s career path is certainly an interesting one. At 9, she became an overnight celebrity when she was cast in the Harry Potter films. He would spend a full decade filming and promoting all eight movies. And while she has starred in other movies, Hermione Granger is arguably her most well-known role. But what was it like for Watson to see himself grow and mature as a person and an actor throughout the film franchise?

Emma Watson’s co-star helped her get over her nerves

Watson has been candid about the fact that she had trouble seeing herself on screen early in her career. Harry Potter tenure The actress became very nervous every time she saw herself on the screen and looked away. It wasn’t until his partner Harry Potter co-star, Maggie Smith told him to check that he got over the dislike. But just because Watson was able to see herself doesn’t mean she enjoyed the experience.

