‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson thought it was ‘pretty horrible’ to see herself in the first film

Emma Watson’s career path is certainly an interesting one. At 9, she became an overnight celebrity when she was cast in the Harry Potter films. He would spend a full decade filming and promoting all eight movies. And while she has starred in other movies, Hermione Granger is arguably her most well-known role. But what was it like for Watson to see himself grow and mature as a person and an actor throughout the film franchise?

Emma Watson, student of ‘Harry Potter’ | TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Watson’s co-star helped her get over her nerves

Watson has been candid about the fact that she had trouble seeing herself on screen early in her career. Harry Potter tenure The actress became very nervous every time she saw herself on the screen and looked away. It wasn’t until his partner Harry Potter co-star, Maggie Smith told him to check that he got over the dislike. But just because Watson was able to see herself doesn’t mean she enjoyed the experience.

The English actor did not like seeing himself in the first ‘Harry Potter’ movie

In 2007, Watson appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. the noah the actor was promoting Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. In the interview, she was asked how she was seeing herself in the previous four movies. O’Brien specifically asked about Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as it was Watson’s first foray into film. Interestingly, Watson revealed that she did not enjoy seeing herself in the first film.

“Pretty awful, to be honest,” Watson revealed. “It’s really, I mean, I guess it’s just, yeah, really, really, weird. And above all, as in [Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix] there’s a flashback from the first movie, so I get to see a lot of that. I guess I seem to have such chubby cheeks, and such a loud voice, and big hair, and yeah.”

Continuing, the Harry Potter alum made a comparison that even most non-actors can relate to. “I mean, it’s kind of hard to explain how she feels,” Watson shared. “But I guess, I don’t know, if you listen to your voice. If you ever hear your voice recorded or on an answering machine and it’s like, ‘Oh, people can’t hear!’ It’s exactly like that, but about 20 times worse.”

Watson was once distracted by a ‘Harry Potter’ movie during a romantic moment

It may be strange for Watson to see herself in the Harry Potter movies, but you are likely to encounter them for the rest of your life. In a 2019 interview with British Vogue, Watson revealed that the Harry Potter Movies have been making some pretty inopportune moments. She was once experiencing a romantic moment and she ended up getting distracted by one of the movies playing in the background.

“I’ll be making out with someone and then I’m on TV behind us,” Watson recalled. And all I can hear is the Harry Potter the theme tune while I’m kissing someone, and I’m like, ‘Should I turn it off? Do I just ignore this? Are you thinking about this? Is it just me thinking about this? Maybe he doesn’t know what he Harry Potter the theme melody plays. Maybe it’s just me.’”

Watson may not like seeing his old job. However, he is cool that the Harry Potter The star can follow his journey as an actor in such a tangible way.

