Harry Potter, Emma Watson thought she was leaving before the end

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, in the special dedicated to the 20 years since the beginning of the Harry Potter film saga, confided that they had a crisis due to exaggerated fame when they were very young.

Emma Watson And Rupert Grint they confessed they had qualms in continuing the Harry Potter saga at the cinema, arrived more or less in the middle of the ford in the early 2000s: these confidences are given to fans in the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, available in streaming on HBO Max from 1 January in the States (and with us simultaneously on NOW and Sky Cinema Harry Potter). The Daily Mail has published some excerpts of the considerations of Emma and Rupert.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts – Trailer HD

Harry Potter, Emma Watson: “I was scared”

In reality it is not a total novelty: at some point in the Harry Potter saga, precisely after the fourth Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and before the filming of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Emma Watson he sincerely thought of leave the role of Hermione Granger, stunned by a fame that is difficult to manage when one is so young: “I think I was scared. I don’t know if you’ve ever felt in that situation where you think: I’ll be this forever. It was around the Order of the Phoenix that things got a little intense for all of us. “It was the same feeling he had. Rupert Grint, as he himself confirms: “I had feelings similar to Emma’s, I began to think about what my life would have been like if I ditched everything. We never talked about it. Perhaps each of us approached it in our own way. “

The director of the saga from the fifth film onwards, David Yates, recalls that producer David Heyman explained the situation to him, particularly regarding Emma Watson: “He told me: Emma is not sure to come back for another Potter.” Eventually, the actress explains, she agreed because she felt seriously supported by the affection of the fans, a source of courage. Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter himself, dismisses the question philosophically: “As a 14-year-old, I would never have asked another 14-year-old: hey, how are you feeling? Is everything okay?”

Read also

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Emma Watson recalls the moment she fell in love with Tom Felton