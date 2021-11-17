Harry Potter: Emma Watson wishes a happy 20th anniversary to fans on social media

As we all know, yesterday was the day on which the 20th anniversary of the saga was celebrated Harry Potter and, for the occasion, Emma Watson he wanted to write a long post addressed to all those who made that important part of his life possible, his co-workers and fans.

Watson is now 31 years old but she has certainly not forgotten the moments she spent on the set, inviting fans to follow the reunion of the Wizarding World announced for next January 1st.

Here are his words, written and delivered to fans and colleagues through an Instagram post:

Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a reporter once said it was annoying the number of times during an interview where I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting them… BUT I KNEW !!! And I still know it today.

I am proud not only of what we, as a group, have helped to give as actors to the franchise, but also of the children who have grown into young adults who have walked that path. I look at my colleagues, the cast members now, and I’m so proud of what everyone has become as people. I am proud that they have been kind to each other, that they have supported each other and that they have supported something truly meaningful.

Thanks to the fans who continued to show their support even after the closing of the last chapter. The magic of this world would not exist without you. Thank you for struggling to make it such an inclusive and loving place.

I still miss the crew that made these films, all the time. Thanks also for all your hard work – I know your input is sometimes overlooked.

Happy 20th anniversary Potterheads! I hope you enjoy the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts, which will be streamed on New Year’s Day, January 1st, on HBO Max, you like it. ⚡️ There is a lot to expect!

