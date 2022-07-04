Harry Potter: Emma Watson would be ready to return to the wizarding saga on one condition

Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, is the subject of controversy on social networks following comments she would have made about her hypothetical return to the wizarding world.

In the age of social networks, we no longer count the number of rumors we hear every day. These become a problem when they get bigger and people take them for cash. This is what happened recently in the wizarding world. According to the American site Giant Freakin Robot, Emma Watson reportedly said she was ready to return to the Harry Potter saga on the condition that its creator, JK Rowling, don’t be involved in the project.

Social networks did not wait for any evidence indicating that the British actress really made these remarks. Twitter ignited, shared between support for Emma Watson, and those of JK Rowling, qualifying the interpreter of Hermione of ingratitude towards the author thanks to whom she became famous. Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, assured Harry Potter fans that there was no animosity between Emma Watson and JK Rowling despite their differences of opinion. For now, Emma Watson has not yet denied or confirmed the rumor launched by Giant Freakin Robot.

JK Rowling and Emma Watson have indeed already shown very different opinions on social networks. The author of Harry Potter has created controversy on several occasions through tweets deemed transphobic. The interpreter of Hermione Granger, as well as other actors of the franchise of wizards, took a stand against these tweets, stating that the saga was “for all wizards”. A news agency also claimed that Warner Bros. intended to distance himself from JK Rowling to bring the Harry Potter universe to life. In response to this statement, the studios rushed to reaffirm their support for the creator of the saga.

Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive and fulfilling partnership with JK Rowling over the past 20 years. She’s one of the world’s most accomplished storytellers, and we’re proud to be the studio bringing her vision, characters, and stories to life now – and for decades to come. On Monday, a statement was released by a third-party media agency that appeared contrary to this view. The statement was totally false, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets that this happened as part of a media event that day.”