Harry Potter: “Go to the end, it’s your story”, Alan Rickman’s posthumous confessions on his fight to play Snape despite his illness

In 2005, at the start of production of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Alan Rickman has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He therefore began to receive treatment, before having surgery (the prostate was removed). While he doubted his ability to play his role in the 5th part of the saga, he finally wrote in 2006 in his diaries: “Finally, yes to HP 5. The feeling is neither good nor bad. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘Come on, go all the way. This is your story'”.

Alan Rickman knew all along that Snape liked Lily: “A small piece of information provided by Jo Rowling 7 years ago”

In his diaries, Alan Rickman also revealed secrets about the films Harry Potter. He confessed that before his Snape character died in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, and we find out that he was on Albus Dumbledore’s side and not Voldemort’s, he knew that Snape loved Lily. Yes, JK Rowling had confided to the actor from the start that his character was in love with Lily, the mother of Harry Potter.

“I have finished reading the last Harry Potter book. Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest men he has ever known and calls his son Albus Severus. He was a real rite of passage. A little piece of information provided by Jo Rowling 7 years ago – Snape loved Lily – allowed me to cling to the edge of the precipice” he wrote in 2007.

>> Harry Potter : JK Rowling pays tribute to Alan Rickman (Rogue) in touching tweets <<

Before the release of the 1st film Harry Potter at the school of wizards in 2000, the author of the books had already confided in him several times. “There are things only Snape and you know – I need to know…” he asked JK Rowling, before adding the next day: “I spoke to Joanne Rowling again and she nervously lets me glimpse a few bits of Snape’s past. Talking to her is talking to someone who is living these stories, not making them up”.