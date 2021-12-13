Harry Potter, here is the first photo of the most anticipated reunion

Everything is (almost) ready. As he says The Daily Prophet, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is ready to embrace its old alumni. The highly anticipated reunion of the most famous and powerful wizards on Earth is about to come true. As the very first photo of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint together again in the common room of Griffondoro. Look at them above. Did you miss them?

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF HOW THE PROTAGONISTS OF THE SAGA HAVE CHANGED

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone returns to theaters and is a success

It was more than 10 years since the three of them had not met publicly all together. Profoundly different lives and careers had spread them across different cities. Daniel in New York, Rupert in London and Emma in Los Angeles. But here they are again. And it’s as if time has never passed. A little bit is true. In these days he is back at the cinema Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first film, released 20 years ago, which introduced us to the magical world created by JK Rowling. It was a huge success. But only the beginning of the celebrations.

The Harry Potter reunion arrives January 1st on Sky

Browse the gallery Harry Potter photos yesterday and today: how much have our heroes changed?

Because, as we announced, the highly anticipated reunion with all the protagonists of the saga (except Rowling: that’s why), is also scheduled on Italian TV. Next January 1st. Simultaneously with the United States, Sky will broadcast the special, shot in the Warner Bros studios in London, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. That in addition to the three protagonists, who can be seen in the very first photo released, will see all the other actors return to the school. As Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and many others.

The Cup of the Houses, the quiz show in 4 episodes

But before we dive back into the world of Harry Potter, it’s worth checking out how much we know. And there’s nothing like a quiz game to find out if we’re ready for Harry’s return. From December 27, Sky broadcasts Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. A four-part, single-elimination quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren, which will see fans compete to take home the cup of houses championship trophy. In addition to the Mirren, some former students will appear like Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Shirley Henderson (Mirtilla Malcontenta) e Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan).

WATCH HERE THE PHOTOS OF HOW THE PROTAGONISTS OF THE SAGA HAVE CHANGED

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION