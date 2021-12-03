News

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, excellent debut

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
The magic of Harry Potter was needed to revive the ratings of cable televisions: the debut of the game show Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses it broke this year’s records when it aired November 28 as a simulcast on TBS and Cartoon Network, both of WarnerMedia’s cable channels.

The premiere of the special in 4 episodes was seen by 3.1 million viewers live and in reruns on the same day, of which 2.3 million on TBS and 800,000 on Cartoon Network. This is the best debut of the year for a TV program (non-fiction), and the most viewed premiere (both fiction and non-fiction) in three years on PBS, as well as the most viewed premiere on Cartoon Network since December 2019.

Hosted by Helen Mirren, the quiz show tests fans’ encyclopedic knowledge of the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling, giving away the legendary Cup of Houses.

The second episode, which airs Sunday night, will also show a preview of the highly anticipated 20th anniversary reunion of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, which will bring together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, director Chris Columbus and members. of the cast of the whole saga to celebrate this important anniversary.

