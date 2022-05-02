Harry Potter: How old were Daniel Radcliffe and the rest of the cast when they filmed the saga?

ANDn Tuesday it was confirmed that the star trio of the saga of Harry Potter, formed by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will come together to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film franchise to make a special, with the name of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” and will be released on January 1, 2023 on the platform HBOMax.

It is also rumored that actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Tom Felton, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, among others, such as Chris Columbus, who directed the first film in the saga, which was filmed in 2001, when the protagonists were children.

Daniel Radcliffe appeared in front of the cameras 8 months before his audition for Harry Potter in 2000, in a BBC adaptation of David Copperfield and the movie “The Tailor of Panama”.

Maluma celebrates 10 years of career in concert with Madonna and Grupo Firme

A year later, at the age of 11, he began filming for the character that changed his life and 12 when it premiered harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in November 2001.

For their part, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were announced as “Ron Weasley” and “Hermione Granger” after the casting in which they participated with Radcliff, in August 2000.

Rupert is the oldest of the three. He won the role when he was 12 and by the premiere he was already 13 years old.

While Emma was the youngest at 10 years old for most of the filming, she turned 11 when the film ended.

The trio of children reprized roles in the next seven films in the franchise, ending with “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2″which premiered in July 2011.

In a fragment of the special Columbus explained something about the problems you had working with children actors in the first “Harry Potter” film.

“They’d say a line and then smile at the camera or they were just so happy to be in a ‘Harry Potter’ movie that they couldn’t contain their excitement long enough to focus on an entire scene,” Columbus said.

Emma Watson also acknowledged that she and her colleagues had a “big problem” staying focused at work: “Throughout a take, our attention waned and went back and forth“, he explained.

While Radcliffe pointed out that Columbus and the rest of his team probably they made “their work harder themselves” by letting the child actors, including Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Jamie Waylett (Crabbe), Josh Herdman (Goyle), and others have a lot of fun on set.

“It distracted us from the work we were supposed to do,” shared.

For this reason, the special will show fans of the saga Radcliffe and his friends playing between takesslapping hands and making some games, but once the cameras started rolling, everyone had to act like serious Hogwarts students.