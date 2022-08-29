“Harry Potter”: JK Rowling explains why she did not want to participate in the 20th anniversary reunion of the saga

All that was missing was her. JK Rowling came back on her absence during the mythical meeting of the team ofHarry Potter, 20 years after the release of the first film. The special episode, broadcast on January 1 on HBO, notably brought together the famous trio Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The author of the saga, meanwhile, refused to participate. Only a few excerpts from an intervention she had made in 2019 had been used.

Among the fans, all the theories have been raised. Most “potterheads” have speculated that this absence was due to the author’s recent turmoil in recent years. Indeed, JK Rowling has alienated the LGBTQIA community by repeatedly making remarks deemed transphobic. For example, she has positioned herself against a new law that would make it easier for transgender people to make their gender change official.

Movies more important than books?

But the world of Hogwarts creator brushed off the rumors by speaking out during an interview with Graham Norton for Virgin Radio UK, Saturday August 27, 2022. The author claims that she was not “excluded” and assures that she was “asked to participate in the program” but that she “chose to refuse “. According to her, the meeting was more about the movies than the books and her teams decided that the comments she had already shared in 2019 were enough.

Even if the now very discreet author did not participate in the show, she nevertheless returned to wizarding territory in 2022. In March, she went to the red carpet for the premiere of the spin-off Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. But the magic of his appearance stopped there. She chose not to speak to the press at all at the event, nor to appear in any group photos of the film’s crew.