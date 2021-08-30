Harry Potter, Lego celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new set that will drive fans crazy [FOTO]

Almost 20 years have passed since the release in theaters of the first film dedicated to the most famous wizard in the world: it was December 6, 2011 (Italian release date) and Harry Potter was beginning to win more and more audiences. In addition to books, the saga with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson gave a major boost to the franchise, leading it to extraordinary results.

As usual, so much interest has made the merchandise connected to the saga depopulate: Harry Potter has become a real brand and among clothing, mugs and collectibles many fans have not let the famous ones escape LEGO sets dedicated to the saga. In addition to Hogwarts Castle, the thug tree and other sets, in a few days a special will come out for celebrate the 20th anniversary of their series of bricks dedicated to Wizarding World.

Is called Hogwarts Icons, is composed by 3010 pieces and will probably make fans go crazy with joy. The set recreates some of the most iconic objects related to the Harry Potter saga, arranged in a similar way to the set dedicated to the Phoenix Fanny, also by LEGO. To dominate everything is there owl Edwige, but spellbooks, the Harry’s glasses, the letter of admission to Hogwarts, the golden snitch, one wand and one cioccorana complete with figurine of Albus Dumbledore following.

Will come out on September 2 and on the LEGO website we learn that the base price of Hogwarts ™ Icons – Collector’s Edition will be 250 euros. Not exactly cheap, but in line with other Harry Potter saga products.

