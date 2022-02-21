Harry Potter: movies and series that mention the books | Emma Watson | Daniel Radcliffe | Rupert Grint | JK Rwoling | Fantastic Animals | Cinema | Albus Dumbledore | ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Potter is a saga of seven books created by the British writer JK Rowling. Its popularity is so great that movies were made based on each of the publications and it will hit theaters in April. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (third film of the spin off of the saga).

Due to this recognition, many series and feature films in their dialogues mention the characters or something related to the books. There are also productions that have dedicated entire episodes to the story. Next, we present some of them.

Never Have I Ever

In a chapter of the Netflix series, the protagonist and her friends argue about which house they belong to; however, the announcer mentions that they are all Hufflepuffs.

The Big Bang Theory

In season 6 episode 15, Leonard and Sheldon argue over Amy’s crush telling him what happens in the books, after Penny’s partner tells him that he was just reading them.

The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

in the episode Orchid Potter and the Pot Chamber of Secrets characters appear very similar to those in the book, but with the essence that characterizes the cartoon.

Sesame

In the children’s program there is a chapter called Harry Dessert and the Goblet of Cookies, where the protagonist must go through some tests.

Devil wears Prada

In one part of the film, Miranda tells Andrea (assistant) to get the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows book for her daughters. The funny thing was that at that time, the story had not yet been published.

Wizards of Waverly Place (Wizards of Waverly Place)

In the Wizard School episode, Alex and Justin must go to a wizarding institution very similar to the one in Harry Potter.