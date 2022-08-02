Harry Potter movies will soon leave HBO Max for another streaming platform

Whether you’re a fan or not, you couldn’t miss the Harry Potter saga. Inspired by the works of JK Rowling, it is currently one of the most popular franchises in the world. And 20 years after its debut in the cinema, Harry Potter continues to seduce new generations.

Last January, we were able to discover “Return to Hogwarts. This is a special broadcast on HBO Max on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the franchise. In it, we were able to see the legendary trio formed by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

And “Return to Hogwarts” isn’t the only Harry Potter show available on HBO Max. Indeed, the eight films of the franchise are also present on the platform. But not for very long.

Harry Potter will migrate to Peacock

The Harry Potter films have been available on HBO Max since the platform’s debut in May 2020. The films were then removed from the service for 90 days to end up on Peacock. After this episode, HBO Max managed to reclaim the rights to the franchise in September 2021.

In addition to the Harry Potter films, the streaming platform has obtained the rights to the three films of the Fantastic Beasts saga. When the Harry Potter films first migrated to Peacock, the service said it was due to licensing agreements. And today, the franchise is once again set to leave HBO Max to return to Peacock.

See you at the end of August on Peacock

For now, all eight Harry Potter films are available on HBO Max and Peacock. However, from August 31, they will only be present on Peacock. HBO Max will, however, keep the three films of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

What is certain is that the arrival of the franchise on Peacock will give it a huge boost. Nevertheless, for the moment it is not known how long the saga will remain on the platform. Indeed, we are not immune to a new turnaround.

At any time, the Harry Potter films could return to HBO Max.