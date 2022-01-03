News

Harry Potter, no magic but one mistake: that little girl is not Emma Watson

The documentary film “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” managed to arouse nostalgia in fans, bringing them back, right up to the start of the young Potter’s journey. While Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) ed Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) walked down the boulevard of memories and talked about how the series shaped their lives, archival photos and videos from the trio’s filming days and images from their childhood enriched the documentary film. But fans immediately noticed something very curious.

On social media it was pointed out that one of the archive photo from Emma Watson used in the HBO movie Max was actually un image taken in childhood of the actress Emma Roberts. Roberts shared on her Instagram diary in 2012 that photo showing her wearing Mickey Mouse ears. The irony and criticism, of course, were not long in coming.

