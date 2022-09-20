Harry Potter quiz: complete these lines of Hermione – Actus Ciné

Do you think you know anything about Hermione Granger’s lines in the Harry Potter saga? Then this quiz is for you!

Harry Potter fans, come and test your knowledge of the character of Hermione, and more particularly her lines from the eight films in which she appeared! From the most obvious to the least famous, revise your classics and don’t fall into the traps that have been laid out for you!

Hermione Granger is played by Emma Watson. Her parents are “Muggles” in that they do not practice magic themselves and she is the only witch around them. From the same promotion as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Neville Longbottom or Draco Malfoy, she is present in the seven books of the literary saga and the eight films that resulted from it.

In the movies, Hermione begins as a somewhat condescending model student. She knows a lot of things for her age, even though she is only in her first year, as if she had been preparing all her life to follow her studies of witchcraft at Hogwarts.

As time goes by, Hermione evolves and loses her “Madame Know-it-all” side, while being a very good influence to Ron and Harry, insisting that they express their emotions, is an integral part of the trio of intrepid young wizards that they constitute, by nourishing them in particular with his knowledge. She also pursues her own projects in secret when she thinks they do not concern her two friends.

Hermione ends the saga in a relationship with Ron Weasley with whom she has two children: Rose and Hugo. Author JK Rowling will reveal that she works at the Ministry of Magic in the Department of Magical Justice. In particular, she fought for the rights of house-elves. We even learn that a chocolate frog card exists in his name. The consecration !