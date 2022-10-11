Harry Potter Quiz: Which Movie Does This Image Belong To? – Cinema news

Do you know the Harry Potter films inside out? Come and prove it with our special quiz: “an image: find the film!”

So like that, the Harry Potter films have no more secrets for you?! We are going to check this with a quiz that is sometimes simple, sometimes quite full-bodied: will you be able to recognize which opus of the saga the image that is offered to you is taken from? The selection includes only the eight films dedicated to Ron, Harry and Hermione and excludes the Fantastic Beasts films.

The saga began in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and continued for ten years until Deathly Hallows, divided into two parts. Its interpreters Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have known a colossal celebrity following the success of the franchise around the world.

Before being a hit at the cinematic box office, Harry Potter was a literary saga created by author JK Rowling, who in seven books managed to capture a young audience and give them a taste for reading. Indeed, the various volumes also sold like hot cakes.

The story is that of Harry Potter, a young boy discovering that there is a wizarding world parallel to his own and that he was enrolled in Hogwarts school, which offers magical education to acquire the necessary training. to enter the world of spellcasters.

Except that nothing is simple, because Voldemort, the One whose name we must not pronounce, presumed dead, would soon be back, determined to take his revenge and enslave the world to his cup. He has an army under his belt, the Death Eaters, who are dedicated to aiding his return and serving him faithfully and willing to kill to get into his good graces.