Harry Potter quiz: who kills who in the saga? – Cinema news

The Harry Potter saga has seen many of its iconic characters suffer a sad fate. In this 100% spoiler quiz, check if you really remember who killed who.

Warner Bros.

Test your memories of the Harry Potter saga! Do you remember who is responsible for whose death? It is this challenge that you will have to take up with our special quiz on the deceased characters of the saga. From the most famous to the most anecdotal, see if you really remember the 8 films!

In eight feature films (and 7 books for the literary version), the franchise has allowed itself truly remarkable deaths, not sparing the main characters and the familiar faces of the wizarding world. Luckily for fans, Harry, Ron and Hermione ended their adventures safe and sound.

Harry Potter was born from the pen of author JK Rowling, who knew how to bring Hogwarts, the Ministry of Magic, Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest to life. We follow the adventures of a young boy discovering that he has been invited to take lessons in a school of wizards. From then on, he will discover the strange, dangerous and fascinating world of spellcasters.

Since then, the franchise has become a worldwide success having generated billions of dollars. It developed with a play (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and another saga: Fantastic Beasts, carried by the character of Norbert Scamander (Eddie Redmayne on screen).

At the end of last year, the interpreters of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) found themselves for a reunion show called Back to Hogwarts, and looking back on the impact of the saga about their lives.