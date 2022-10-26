Harry Potter: Ralph Fiennes defended JK Rowling from accusations of transphobia

It was in 2020 that the writer JK Rowling starred in a controversy from which she was accused of being transphobic. Her messages published on her Twitter, where she ironized that “those people who menstruate” “used to have a name”, alluding to women, received criticism even from some members of the cast of the saga of Harry Potter. Two years after the controversy, Ralph Fiennes, who played Lord Voldemort in the franchise, defended the position of the British author.

In an interview with the newspaper New York Times, the 59-year-old actor confessed that “he was irritated” by this dispute. Therefore, he stated: “JK Rowling He has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings. It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally focused human being. The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling.”

Ralph Fiennes, in charge of giving life to the villain of Harry Potter from the fourth film to the eighth, condemned the attacks that JK Rowling has been receiving. “I can understand a point of view that might be angry at what she says about women. But she’s not some obscene far-right fascist. She’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel like I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I am a woman.’ And I understand where it comes from. Even though I’m not a woman,” she added.

Ralph Fiennes Against Cancel Culture

In the same interview, Ralph Fiennes He stated that he was against “cancel culture”. “Righteous anger is right, but it often gets a little silly, because it can’t work its way through the gray areas. It’s nuanced,” argued the two-time Oscar-nominated actor for his roles in “The List of Schindler” and “The English Patient”.

On the other hand, the British interpreter revealed that his entry into the saga of the young magician, devised by JK Rowling in a series of seven books, it was not without doubts. “I think at first I was a little upset. I was like, ‘Oh, this is a kid’s fantasy thing.’ I’m not sure,” he said. However, he ended up joining the cast in 2005.

In fact, Ralph Fiennes He has fond memories of his time in the franchise, as he showed during his participation in the program “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts“, which brought together almost all the members of the cast, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, among others. Who was not present in said special was JK Rowling.

The writer detailed last August the reason why she did not want to be part of this episode available on HBO Max. “They asked me to be in it and I decided I didn’t want to do it. I thought it was more about the movies than the books, you know? Rightly so, since that’s what the anniversary was about, no one said ‘don’t come.'” , accurate.

