Harry Potter: Record Book Sold at Auction | Cinema

This time, the world’s best-known wizard made headlines during an auction where a first edition of The Philosopher’s Stone was sold for $ 471,000 (the base started at $ 75,000). Thus setting a record for the most expensive fictional work of the 20th century.

Here is the video of the auction:

We remind you that the event will soon air on HBO Max Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts premiered on Sky and NOW on January 1st simultaneously with the United States.

As is known, to celebrate the 20 years since the release of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone the special will bring together for the first time ever, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and the legendary cast members of the eight films in the saga

And the full press release with all the details:

Milan, December 6, 2021. Sky and NOW will celebrate Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary in style during the holidays, with the world premiere of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Return to Hogwarts will arrive on January 1st, on New Year’s Eve, on Sky TV and streaming on NOW, simultaneously with the USA. The special will see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, accompanied by director Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members who have participated in the eight Harry Potter films, return to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film. of the saga, released in theaters the same day 20 years ago. The special and highly anticipated retrospective will tell an enchanting story behind the making of the saga through unprecedented in-depth interviews and conversations with the cast, involving fans on a magical first-person journey to discover one of the most beloved film sagas of all time. The memorable reunion will also be attended by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, to name a few. Return to Hogwarts will honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios in London two decades ago.

It will also celebrate the unrivaled legacy of the Harry Potter film franchise and its indelible impact on the hearts, minds and imaginations of families and fans around the world. To celebrate the long-awaited anniversary, Sky Cinema will turn on a dedicated channel, Sky Cinema Harry Potter, from 1 to 16 January 2022, where, in addition to the reunion special, all eight films of the saga will be visible. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, an epic four-part, single-elimination quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren, which will see fans compete to bring home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy and will be embellished with magical cameos from former Harry Potter students Tom Felton, Simon Fisher-Becker, Shirley Henderson and Luke Youngblood, as well as superfans Pete Davidson and Jay Leno. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon in the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, Return to Hogwarts boasts the executive production of Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story). Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Warner Horizon and Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool. Both specials are produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

SOURCE: Heritage Auctions/ Twitter