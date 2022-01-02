Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, an error concerning Emma Watson

In Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, photographs of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson. La Réunion accidentally used an image of Emma Roberts explaining that it was Emma Watson. The Harry Potter movie saga turned 20 last year, and Warner Bros. celebrated by releasing a special on HBO Max. Over the past few months, we’ve seen other similar highly successful events: the reunion of Friends last May and the reunion of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 2020. Running one hour and forty-five minutes, the special features behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with the actors and directors who made the saga possible.

As a child, Emma Watson was chosen to play Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, his life has been in the spotlight ever since. The popularity of the saga has increased with the passage of time, along with the fame of the actress. In the past, Emma Watson has revealed that she was considering leaving Harry Potter before the saga ended. In the past decade, following the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the actress has successfully played other roles, the most notable of which was Belle in the 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Roberts photography

Watching Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, some fans noticed a mistake and shared it on Twitter. Emma Watson was talking about her childhood and how she became obsessed with Harry Potter as a child. As the actress spoke, a photo of a little girl with Mickey Mouse ears was shown, which she actually is Emma Roberts, not Emma Watson.

Emma Roberts found her first hit in Unfabulous by Nickelodeon in 2004. Since then, she has been starring in various series such as American Horror Story And We’re the Millers. He decided to act thanks to Julia Roberts, the well-known actress is in fact his aunt. Emma Roberts and Emma Watson have enjoyed great success in Hollywood. However, it’s odd that Warner Bros. made such a mistake. HBO and Warner Bros. haven’t commented yet, but it’s possible the bug will be cleared from the special in the next few days. Even though the image was shown for a very short time in the event and some may not have caught the mistake, it’s no surprise that Harry Potter fans were so quick to notice.

