Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, Emma Watson speaks

James Reno
The moment that hundreds of millions of fans around the world await is approaching, that of the Harry Potter reunion. Return to Hogwarts will open 2022 in the best possible way for those who have been dreaming for twenty years thanks to the magic of Harry Potter.

The entire cast gathered in the studios in Leavesden, near London, where the sets of the saga based on the novels of JK Rowling were created, and have given a series of interviews.

Let’s start with Hermione Granger, that is Emma Watson, the first that will accompany us until the moment of the new meeting.

Here is the transcript of the actress’s statement.

“Honestly, I didn’t know how I would feel this morning. And then something happened, I felt the warmth of people I spent a long time with, I felt what we shared and a sense of security together. Here, suddenly I felt safe, enjoying everything we have created and done together and that we could have celebrated together. Some of us hadn’t seen each other for years. So it was just a joy, an unexpected joy. I really didn’t know how I would feel, this morning I felt quite overwhelmed. I was really happy to see everyone again. “

