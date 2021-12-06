Harry Potter returns to the cinema after 20 years

On the twentieth anniversary of the Italian release of the first film of the saga – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone -, on December 8th the famous film directed by Chris Columbus (Mom I missed the plane, Nine Months – Unexpected love affairs, Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief) will be in cinemas all over Italy for a special evening.

A beautiful way, therefore, to celebrate the eight films in the saga of Harry Potter, starting with the one in which the three leading actors made their debut: Daniel Radcliffe (A girl disaster, Victor – Dr. Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man – A multipurpose friend) who gave Harry Potter his face, Emma Watson (We are infinite, Let’s get it over with, The beauty and the Beast) strong-willed Hermione Granger e Rupert Grint (Prisoners of the ice, Charlie Countryman must die, CBGB) loyal Ron Weasley. The film, which became a cornerstone of cinema entertainment in the 2000s, it was released in Italian cinemas at the end of 2001, exactly twenty years ago.

The same date was chosen as then, and right on the day of the 20th anniversary of the Italian release from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, once again the success of the novels drawn from the pen of the British writer is revived JK Rowling (The vacant seat, Very Good Lives. The fringe benefits of failure and the importance of imagination, the Saga of Cormoran Strike), which has managed to create a fantastic, wonderful world, loved by adults and children and handed down, by now, for several generations.

A scene from the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a success that has lasted for twenty years

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – film scripted by Steve Kloves (Racing with the moon, The Amazing Spider-Man, Cocaine – The True Story of White Boy Rick), produced by David Heyman (The boy in the striped pajamas, Is Anybody There?, Once upon a time in… Hollywood) and distributed by Warner Bros., is the film adaptation of the book of the same name, which marks the first episode of the saga dedicated to the boy wizard born and raised in London.

There Warner Bros. bought the rights to the book as early as 1999, and was reportedly paid £ 1 million. Production of the film began in the UK in 2000, and Chris Columbus he was chosen to direct the film, beating a list of directors among whom they appeared Steven Spielberg (Indiana Jones and the last crusade, The Lost World – Jurassic Park, The Adventures of Tintin – The Secret of the Unicorn) And Rob Reiner (The President – A love story, The first love is never forgotten, Attack on Truth – Shock and Awe).

JK Rowling, involved in the writing of the screenplay for the film, insisted that the entire cast of the film be British or Irish as well maintain the cultural integrity of the book. Filming of the film took place both at the Leavesden Film Studios, and both in some historical places in the UK.

The film was released in UK and US theaters in November 2001, while in Italy it was necessary to wait for December of the same year. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone received very positive reviews, grossing more than $ 974 million at the world box office. The film was also nominated for several awards, including Oscar for the best soundtrack, best scenography And best costumes.

Already in February 2019 the film was al forty-seventh place in the ranking of the highest-grossing films in the history of cinema, and is the second major grossing of the series behind the final film of the series itself, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. But all the other films have also achieved staggering revenues.

Harry Potter, the numbers of the long saga

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the first of the eight feature films that make up the saga based on the seven novels. As already mentioned, the author had set specific conditions with respect to the cast that had to respect very precise rules. The first, main hearings took place in three parts: initially candidates had to read a page of the book Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, if recalled they had to improvise the scene of the arrival of the students at Hogwarts, finally they had to interpret several pages from the script in front of Chris Columbus.

Susie Figgis (Full Monty – Organized penniless, Alice in Wonderland, Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children) had been hired as casting director so as to collaborate with both Chris Columbus and both with JK Rowling during the auditions for the choice of the interpreters of Harry, Ron and Hermione.

Castings were open publicly for all three roles, with only British children participating, on 11 July 2000, Susie Figgis abandons production due to the fact that Chris Columbus he hadn’t considered any of the thousands of kids they both had “conveniently” selected. On August 8, 2000, strangers Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were chosen to play respectively Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

The films of the saga, in addition to Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), are: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the halfblood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).