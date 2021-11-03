Harry Potter returns to the cinema, on social media attacks on JK Rowling: “Transphobic, boycott movies”

ROME – The saga of Harry Potter turns 20 and for the occasion the first chapter returns to the cinema. From 9 to 12 December in Italy it will be possible to see again on the big screen ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’, film that broke all box office records, boasting the highest opening weekend ever. And while the fans rejoice, on social media the controversy rages. To make people discuss are precisely the immense revenues that the saga has accumulated over the years and that they allowed the writer JK Rowling to become the second richest person in the UK, after the Queen of England.

“Rest assured that Rowling would live peacefully and comfortably even if people no longer had to go to her films for the next 500 years. At the most you damage the poor Christ who makes the mask or works at the cinema bar “, we read in a commentary tweet to another who invites not to go and see ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ in the hall.

HARRY POTTER AT THE CINEMA, ON SOCIAL ATTACKS ON ROWLING: “TRANSPHOBIC, BOYCOTT FILM”

To lend a hand to those who ask to boycott the meeting in the room with the wizard of Hogwarts le dichthorny arguments of the writer towards the LGBT community.

“JK Rowling is transphobic and proved it, do you want to go see Harry Potter at the cinema? Go there, but don’t tell us that we have to “separate the artist from the work” and other shit, have the decency to say that you selfishly want to go and see a movie you like ”, tweets a user. “Yes, certainly the managers of cinemas who have not seen a euro for two years, after this thread will no longer broadcast Harry Potter because Rowling is bad”, the answer under the tweet.

