Harry Potter returns to the cinema to celebrate 20 years

On December 6, 2001, it was released in Italian cinemas: “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, the first of eight films in one legendary saga. They have already passed twenty long years since the magic world of Harry Potter, created by the brilliant writer JK Rowling came to life in cinemas. “The philosopher’s Stone” was the first of eight films of one of the sagas more famous on the planet.

A magic started with a book, What did he do dream young and old, projecting the events of the “Boy Who Lived”. Harry Potter, (Daniel Radcliffe) the child with round glasses and the scar shaped lightning bolt, accompanied by his two most faithful friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) ed Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). A generational epic to which one remains hooked forever, a cult capable of doing escape from reality. We all for a moment dreamed of walking through the corridors of Hogwarts, to be sorted by the sorting hat in the houses of: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin, to own a Magic wand, one flying Broom and of fight the dark forces.

The cinematographic transpositions were inserted in the pop culture. A Fantasy full of love, friendship, destiny, drama, freedom and personal growth. All elements that perfectly bring him closer to everyday reality. We have seen the characters grow, which initially children turned into young adults.

The saga of records

450 million of copies sold and translated in 80 languages, for a total income of 7.7 billion dollars, (of which 12.5 million euros in Italy alone). The eight films grossed 9 billion dollars worldwide (160 million euros in Italy with 26 million admissions). 166 countries and dubbed in 25 different languages. By creating a fanclub which has more than 37 million components.

The return to the cinema for the 20 years

For those wishing to live or relive 161 minutes of pure magic, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, it will come screened in Italian cinemas on an exceptional basis on 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 December.

The celebrations don’t end there

The official Twitter account of the “Wizarding World” made a special announcement for all fans. January 1, 2022 there will be one official cast reunion, after 10 years from the release of the last film: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 “.The event was baptized with the name: “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts “ where the three great protagonists will be present: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson but they will not be alone, in fact, to accompany their return to the school of magic and witchcraft, there will be other cast members including: Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and director Christopher Columbus. You will be able to attend the background of the films, the interviews and unpublished clips. All in a perfectly themed location: the Warner Bros. Studio Tour of London. There reunion however, it will not be complete, in fact, the mother of the saga JK Rowling will not be present for the celebration of the twenty years broadcast on HBO. The most plausible reason for her absence seems to be related to the statements made by the writer on Twitter about transgender people.

