Harry Potter returns to the hall after 20 years, but the LGBT community threatens a boycott

A predictable controversy, given that similar reactions have arisen in recent months around other initiatives related to the creator of the wizard, such as the news (later denied) of a new series on “Harry Potter” for Hbo Max. ‘is the one who writes that she no longer wants to “support in any way an author who uses her earnings and her media power to support transphobic causes”.

However, the tweets of those who do not intend to be influenced by the controversies about the author seem to prevail. Many remember that JK Rowling he sold the rights of the films to Warner Bros, so he would not earn anything from initiatives like this new release (in reality it is not known if he still receives royalties from the first saga, ed).

Others, while criticizing the writer for her statements, are not willing to give up a saga that they loved in their growth path or underline that “Harry Potter is not JK ​​Rowling”. There are also ironic looks: “In Harry Potter, couples could take the polyjuice potion and swap bodies, then have sex to see what it is like from both perspectives” writes one user.

However, there are also the author’s defenses, attacks on the excesses of the so-called ‘cancel culture’ or who sees hypocrisy in these controversies: “. Rowling who, in none of her films, has ever expressed transphobic concepts – we read – is blasted and shitstormed as if there was no tomorrow. Mangakas and “artists” who glorify .pedopornography are acclaimed with the cry of “eh but you must be able to separate the artist from art”.

The controversy, however, does not stop new projects in the literary and cinematographic worlds of the writer, who has recently returned to the bookstore with the children’s novel The Christmas Pig (Salani). Among others, on November 28 the game show event for ‘Potterheads’ (the diehard wizard fans) “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” will debut on Cartoon Network and Tbs with an exceptional host as Helen Mirren, while on April 15 2022 the third cinematic chapter of the new saga (prequel / spinoff of Harry Potter) will arrive in cinemas “Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets”,