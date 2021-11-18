Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max , just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.

A special way to celebrate the new year, since the event will be uploaded to the streaming platform starting from January 1, 2022 . On the occasion of the announcement, Emma Watson published some souvenir photos, accompanied by an exciting post, which quickly made its way around the web.

Emma Watson’s post

Harry Potter fans were thrilled to read the words of Emma Watson, who gave free rein to her emotions on her Instagram profile. The sets of the fantasy saga, perhaps the most famous in the world, will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Harry Potter has been my home, my family and my world. Hermione is still my favorite character of all time. I think a reporter once said how annoying it was that I repeated in an interview how lucky I felt. It’s something I know well.

I am proud of what we have been able to create as actors, but also of how children have become young adults. I look to my set mates and I am so proud of who they have become as people. I am proud that we were kind to each other, supporting each other.

I thank the fans for continuing to show all their support long after the final chapter was concluded. There would be no magic without you. I still miss the crew that made these films. Thanks for all your hard work. I am well aware that your contribution is often ignored. Happy 20th Potterheads Anniversary ”.

Harry Potter reunion, who will be there

More space will obviously be given to the three protagonists, namely Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Alongside them will also be director Chris Columbus. there the other actors who will show themselves during the reunion: