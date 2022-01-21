Harry Potter Reunion, error in Emma Watson’s photo as a child: the comment of the actress arrives

Harry Potter Reunion, everyone has noticed the mistake in the photo as a child of Emma Watson: the comment of the actress arrives.

On January 1, 2022, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts reunion was made available on Sky and streaming on Now. The event, simultaneously with the United States, captured comments on all social platforms and was an impressive success.

After 20 years from the first film of the saga released in theaters, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, the reunion of the actors of the cast brought us viewers back to that magical reality for a moment. The emotions were endless, seeing a good part of the performers together, after so many years from the last chapter released in 2011, was a crescendo of beautiful sensations. But watching the special all the fans noticed something strange. There was a mistake, later confirmed, in the photo of actress Emma Watson, as a child. She is not that choice, but another great actress, let’s talk about Emma Roberts. After the incident, the Harry Potter actress commented on social media.

Harry Potter Reunion, mistake in the photo of actress Emma Watson: on social media she responds like this

On January 1, 2022, Harry Potter was broadcast on Sky Cinema Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion: Return to Hogwarts. 20 years after the release of the first film, most of the actors of the cast found themselves in that place that was a home for them and that brought them fame, success and popularity.

Obviously the social networks went crazy as soon as the special came out, but there is a detail that, just the fans have noticed, an error. When Emma Watson explains that she was just a child when she was enveloped in success, HBO max showed a shot of her as a child. But in the photo it was not the right Emma, ​​but the little girl was the actress Emma Roberts.

After this happened, the error was confirmed and spread. The Harry Potter actress so wanted to comment. She posted on her instagram profile, followed by millions of followers, the photo as a child shown in the reunion of Julia Roberts’ granddaughter.

In support of the photo, he wrote: “I wasn’t that pretty“, Tagging Emma herself. Well, Wtason does not seem to have taken the matter badly, on the contrary, she joked about what happened.