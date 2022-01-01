Harry Potter reunion, Rupert Grint: “It’s like we’re cousins”

The Harry Potter reunion, entitled, from this morning it is finally available on Sky and streaming on NOW. To make it happen, the actors and filmmakers of the saga reunited after a long time – some of them hadn’t seen each other since the last film came out, which was ten years ago.

But although Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint hadn’t all three seen each other in quite a while, it was as if a day hadn’t passed for them. Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) explains this in an interview on EW:

It was a great time. Let’s talk about our entire childhood. We grew up together on those sets, so they have tremendous significance to me, Dan and Emma, ​​as well as to everyone else. It was nice to remember, we had such a wonderful time together. I mean, it was a really weird childhood, but it was also a lot of fun.

Together they have forged an unbreakable bond despite the distance and the different paths they have taken in their lives:

It was instantaneous. We know each other so well. Even though we haven’t heard and seen each other very much in recent years, the reunion day felt like we didn’t have the need. It’s like we’re cousins. This is the simplicity with which we find our bond. It’s always good.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will be broadcast in the United States by the HBO Max streaming platform, while in Italy it will be a Sky exclusive: in our country it will be broadcast on Sky One, starting at 9 am on January 1st, and on a channel entirely dedicated to the saga: Sky Cinema Harry Potter (303 of the Sky platform, active until January 16). Streaming will be available on the NOW platform. Subsequently, the special will always be available on Sky on demand and NOW.

