Harry Potter Reunion: this is how the 10 stars of the original cast are today

The cast of Harry Potter is preparing for the long-awaited celebratory show of the 20 years of the film saga, which will be broadcast from 1 January 2022 until 16 January. The special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will bring back to the scene many actors who gave life to the characters born from the pen of JK Rowling ( from which he distanced himself, following his transphobic positions, and therefore he will not be present at the event ) and who interpreted them during the 8 films that accompanied us from 2001 to 2011, and will also be broadcast in Italy on Sky Cinema (and Now TV), as previously announced.

As the date approaches, HBO Max is beginning to step up the publication of advertising material related to the event and the latest shared images show us 10 original cast members taking part in the celebrations, all gathered in the famous Hogwarts Great Hall adorned with a party for the occasion. In the official images published by HBO Max – proposed in two formats – we therefore find :

This is the first time that the official cast has reunited, 10 years after the release of the last film in the series and, despite the past years, many actors are still perfectly recognizable in the roles of the characters they have played in the past!

The Reunion will also be an opportunity to meet again other great actors who have participated in the saga in key roles; the presence of Ralph Fiennes has already been confirmed (Lord Voldemort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) e Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), as well as the director of the first two films Chris Columbus. Appointment then on New Year’s Day for the premiere of the show!