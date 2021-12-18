News

Harry Potter, Rupert Grint on the possible return to the cinema of the franchise | Cinema

Photo of James Reno James Reno
In these days we have often talked about the reunion of Harry Potter scheduled for January 1st (we will be visible on NOW and Sky) which will finally see Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the historical interpreters of the three protagonists of the saga based on the books of JK Rowling.

In these days Rupert Grint was engaged in the press promotion of the third season of Servant, the exclusive Apple TV + series produced by director M Night Shyamalan and conceived by Tony Basgallop that will return to the platform of the Cupertino giant on January 21st.

In an interview with Comic Book, Rupert Grint spoke of a possible return to the Harry Potter film franchise, explaining, however, that he did not worry too much about this thing before the anniversary of the 20 years of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Here are his words:

It’s not something I often think about. Only recently, with the twentieth anniversary of the release of the first film, have these discussions begun. It’s great to see everyone again, it’s a deeply nostalgic experience, these films have been a very important part of my life and I love everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, it took some time and we had a great time. How many years has it been since the last one? About ten? Now I can appreciate it for what it was: a crazy time of fun. As for another movie… I don’t know. I love that character, I feel very attached to him, but I don’t know.

